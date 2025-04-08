Woman wants a divorce after husband leaves newborn and toddler with teen, 'something was OFF.' AITA?

I quickly took the baby, changed her, fed her, and got her to bed, checking in with my daughter to see what happened. She told me she didn’t know where her dad was but that he had told her to watch the kids because he had something important to do. I comforted her and reassured her that it was a big task for her to handle alone. I felt awful she had been put in that situation.

My husband finally came home around 10 PM, looking somewhat drunk. When I asked where he had been, he casually claimed he was with “his wife” and having a good time. It felt like a slap in the face. He took off his pants and acted as if everything was normal, completely dismissing what had just happened.