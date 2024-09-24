Woman wants to exclude 1 family from 4 family group cottage vacation; 'Not after last summer.' AITA? UPDATED

She then went into a rant about how different she and I are because she believes that if all the children had fun at the end of the day, that’s what she cares about most. When you decide to have kids, you give away your freedom for your children and everything becomes about them.

Our conversation wasn’t going anywhere really, so I told her that I just don’t want to have to think about multiple children on a vacation. The only children I want to think about are mine. I also don’t think it’s fair for my other friends to have to keep an eye on her kids when that’s not what they planned to do.