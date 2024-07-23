Woman wants husband to stop cooking most nights; 'You're ruining my childcare schedule.' AITA? UPDATED

My little guy is turning 2 this week. He didn’t sleep through the night until he was almost a year. That was the longest year of my life, and yet it came so quickly and now he’ll be two!!! My oldest one is going to be 20 this year, I don’t know how 2 decades just woosssshed right by me.

My point is, I feel like you’re fixating on this one thing that you feel is REALLY big and, sure it is, but in 2 months you will more than likely miss this time with your baby. My baby is in daycare 3 days a week, I some days can’t wait to drop him off, just so I can get things done, but almost as soon as I drop him off, I really miss him.