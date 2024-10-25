Woman wants to keep her tumor a secret from her partner. AITA?

In this kind of situation, you have to 100 % put yourself first. Taking complete care of yourself is the best way to ensure that you'll be able to be there for your family once this whole thing is done with.

One thing I will tell you is that if you are starting this journey, think about how your boyfriend might deal with you having waited to tell him. You are setting the tone for the whole journey. Trust is important for both of your mental health.

Lastly, I will tell you that as a mom and a partner, I was constantly amazed at my family's capacity to handle things and really show up for me. We get so used to taking care of everyone's needs and feelings that sometimes we don't know what they're really capable of.