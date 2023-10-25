Woman wants to leave husband right before he's the Best Man in wedding. I'm a 'married single mother.' AITA?

"WIBTAH if I tell my husband I want to separate 2 weeks before he's best man in a wedding?"

I (30F) have been married to my husband (31M) for 7 years together 13. We have a 5 year old together and live together in a very rural area next door to my family who watch our son while we are at work.

Since having our child he has shown to not be overly involved leaving a majority of the responsibilities to me for the first two years and then only being interested in outings and family gatherings since then with the exception of being frustrated or angry with them at what I feel are inappropriate times (ex potty training was a long process and after the 6 month mark I had to curb some shaming remarks and the occasional frustrated yelling) All this and more has lead to me feeling like the "married single mother."