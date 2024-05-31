Woman wants to move to a different city with husband to avoid BIL. AITA? UPDATED 3X

I can't tell my husband my true reasons. I have tried so many times but I just can't do it. I love him so much and I know him very well.

He will be hurt and devastated . We have had issues throughout our marriage with him not being able to preform due to health problems and we haven't had sex in over 8 years. He is so self conscious about. I just can't hurt him about something like this.

I think my options now are to stay put and support my husband and SIL. If they (BIL&SIL) can save their marriage in any way then maybe my husband could find a new job opportunity in another city in the future and agree to move. If they divorce, then I won't be seeing BIL any more.

Update 2: