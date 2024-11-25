Man wants revenge; 'My family wants me to hide my heterochromia at my sister's wedding.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

I have gone without contacts in my home country on a few occasions. The responses have been mixed. There have been some comments from older people which are in alignment with my mom's fears. But when it comes to younger people, the reactions are often positive.

Not always though lol. Some people know what heterochromia is and clock it. I have also been told I come across intimidating to approach in general (even in contacts), so most of the time no one will say anything to my face, they will just steal glances and whisper to each other.

When people do end up talking to me they say things like 'but then I talked to you, and you were kind', 'you have a calm energy', 'your eyes are really cool/beautiful'..