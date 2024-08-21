Woman wants to tell friend that her 'adult parties' are extremely offensive. UPDATED

She can do whatever she likes, but people can also end a friendship if they like, so she is free to do it but not free from the consequences of it.

I also was very clear to her that if her goal is to get stronger bonds for her kids, the way to do that is to love and bond with our kids and INCLUDE them. That part seemed to be totally unexpected to her.

I had to explain that people will be so upset by the fact that she isn’t including their kids in kid events or isn’t accepting that a parent needs to take care of their own kid first before focusing on hers that they won’t even want to be part of her “family” because that isn’t what a family is.