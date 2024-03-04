Woman wants to terminate pregnancy and get divorced after husband and MIL's 'accusation.' AITA? 2 MAJOR UPDATES

I should have been wiser and seen it before. I have some thought on why I haven’t, and why I didn’t see the way my husband would be, but I need to think about it some more.

I texted my husband “I am no longer pregnant”, and for now I am ignoring his calls and texts. I can’t deal with that. As I said, all my friends are his friends, and his mother told everyone that I was pregnant without my permission on her Instagram, so all of them knew that I was pregnant and probably know that I ended it by now.

Some of our friends (mostly women), reached out to me after I moved, and were offering support, but nobody texts me now and two of them unfollowed me on Instagram.