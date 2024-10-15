Woman wants to confront sister about how she feeds her kids. WIBTA?

Both kids seem to be sick constantly with all kinds of sinus issues and allergies. All the women have yeast infections regularly, especially L. My sister is overweight; both kids are very slim and physically active.

The worst part of all of this is that my sister KNOWS BETTER. She recently had a “food revolution” and switched to a vegan diet because it turns out both girls and she are dairy intolerant. That lasted about 3-4 months and now it’s back to the usual terrible diet, with some non-dairy substitutions.

WIBTA if I tried to express my concerns to her, or should I just keep my trap shut because I don’t have kids and don’t know how hard it is, and therefore this is the only way she can do it?

Let's see what Reddit had to say.

