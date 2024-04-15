Stay-at-home-mom wants to divorce husband after he calls her a 'tradwife.' AITA?

I am a SAHM. I left my career to stay home with our child (3F) a little over a year ago. She's autistic, and requires a lot of support. Being a SAHP was never in my plan. I do not like being without my own money. My husband makes a decent living for us as the sole earner. All that being said I have taken to the role fairly easily.

I enjoy meal planning, cooking & baking. Generally experimenting in the kitchen. I built a small garden in our backyard, and I do majority of the cleaning. When my husband is home he also does chores and parenting. He's not one for traditional gender roles or so I thought ( We've been together for 10 years).

I was vacuuming his office about a week ago. He'd left his monitor on before he left for work. Not uncommon, and I went to shut it off. What threw me is that he had X/Twitter open. At first I was just confused by the posts about tradwives, until I saw a picture of me getting something out of the oven. The more I looked. This was his account and he was bragging about having a tradwife. Lying about our dynamics. There were other pics of me in the garden and one of me reading a story to our daughter. Thank God her face wasn't in it. I was so upset, angry and creeped out.