Woman wants to leave husband after discovering the details of his affair. AITA? UPDATED

Several red flags were apparent before I discovered the affair: my husband was unusually secretive with his phone, had a drastic change in work hours, and seemed increasingly distant and emotionally unavailable. I should have noticed these signs earlier, but I was blindsided by how quickly things escalated.

So, AITA for wanting to leave my husband? I will definitely be leaving him, and I’m also considering cutting off my sister for the foreseeable future. Should I even consider forgiving her, or is there no coming back from this betrayal?

Commenter 1: NTA Why even consider forgiving your sister? She betrayed you in the worst way possible. Her excuses are crap.

Commenter 2: You’re definitely not in the wrong for wanting to leave him. Betrayal like this is massive, and your feelings are completely valid. Taking time for yourself and reevaluating your relationship with your sister is smart.