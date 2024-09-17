Woman wants to leave 'poor' sister out of her mother's will; 'She's drained our family long enough.' AITA?

I am left in charge of her will and I am thinking about not giving her any money. My mom and Devon have had a strained relationship and Devon is not liked by anyone in our family bc of the poor choices she makes and her temper.

My mother has mentioned in the past to not give any money to Devon bc she is entitled and doesn’t deserve it, but to give some money to her daughter when she gets married to help her with the wedding which I plan to do.

We have not talked since, and my mom is besties with Devon right now but only bc she is supporting her with money each month to keep her out of debt.