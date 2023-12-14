Woman wants to sell gold pocket watch left to her son in father's will. AITA?

"AITA for suggesting we sell a pocket watch that was left to my son?"

To make a long story short: my (44F) father (73M) passed away earlier this year; he only had two daughters, my sister and I. My sister has three daughters, and I only had one son (16M) until my youngest (6M) son was born.

My father’s will specified that he wanted his male grandson to have his gold pocket watch (a vintage Patek Phillipe that’s worth a fortune). However, he made this will years ago, before I had my second son (so of course he had two grandsons when he died).

I got the watch on my eldest son’s behalf and, as I handed to him, I proposed we find a solution to include my youngest as well. Maybe the watch can belong to both of them. Maybe we could sell it and split the money to go into their college funds.