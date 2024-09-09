Woman warns dad; 'I REFUSE to do any favors for your FAVORITE WIFE AND KIDS.' AITA?

When this woman puts her foot down with her dad, she asks the internet:

"AITA for not doing a favor for my dad and telling him I don't owe him or his favorite wife and kids favors?"

(F) After our mom died dad told me and my siblings (17m, 16f and 14m) that he was glad that part of his life was over and he was going to find someone he actually loved and wanted to be with and we better be ready because he wasn't slowing down for us.

This was 10 years ago. He met a few women before his wife of 9 years. They were together a few months before they got married and she was pregnant right away. Dad said he knew she was the one.

He was finally in love. That mom was his biggest regret in life. My sister would cry which annoyed dad. He'd say we should want him to be happy when he sacrificed his own happiness for us.