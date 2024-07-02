Woman warns husband; 'I don't care about your condition, you CAN'T leave your comfort sword on MY CHAIR.' AITA?

Husband has one of those wooden kendo swords (because we're nerds, not because we're accomplished swordsmen), and apparently when I'm gone, he keeps it next to him.

I asked him why, and he said it's for protection. He gets scared when he's home alone, thinking that someone is going to break in. He knows it's unlikely and also that a wooden sword won't really do much against a serious home invader, but it makes him feel better, and you can't reason with anxiety.

I said, "That's totally fine, I get it, but do you need it during the day or just at night?" He said just at night. I then pointed out that all he has to do is put it back before I get home.