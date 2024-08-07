Woman warns MOM, 'I don't CARE what I did at your wedding to my stepdad, get solo therapy or I'm DONE with family therapy.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this daughter is fed up with her mother, she asks the internet:

"AITA for telling my mom if she doesn't listen to the family therapist and get solo therapy, I won't engage in family therapy going forward?"

My mom, stepdad Jim, who I'd normally say is my mom's husband, and I (16f) are in family therapy together. It started 8 months ago. My mom and Jim have been married since I was 10.

They have 2 kids together. My half brother is 5 and half sister is 2.5. My dad, who my mom was married to, died when I was 8.

The first therapist made no sense on anything and was even too much for my mom and Jim which says A LOT. Current therapist has been great in my opinion. She met with us all individually for a couple of appointments and then started working with us as a group.