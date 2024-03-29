Woman warns SIL, 'Just because you were our surrogate doesn't mean you can STALK US!?' AITA? CREEPY UPDATE

Not only did she apologize to me and my husband for what happened, but she apologized for everything that she had done within the few years I have known her. We made a group decision to go low contact with her for a little while, and got back into contact with her shortly after we had our second child, and things have been fairly decent since then.

However, that is not to say that everything has been great. My husband and I have been making decisions about our lives moving forward when we move into our own place this coming spring.

There will be very minimum contact between my husband and his family, which we know will be beneficial for us, our family, our mental healths, etc. It is a lot that I frankly shouldn’t get into, so I can leave it at that.