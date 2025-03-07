Woman watches neighbor over security camera, 'GET OFF MY PROPERTY.' AITA? 'She chewed us out.'

"AITA for asking my neighbor to get off my property when we weren’t home over a security camera?"

My bf (M31) and I’s (F30) house is on a corner lot with a large disconnected garage in the back with a driveway. We have a road and sidewalk to the front and left side of us, a neighbor with a fence to the right and an alleyway in the back.

While my bf and I were at work the other day we each separately got a notification from our security system that there was someone in our driveway. When I pulled the live feed up I saw what I thought might be a neighbor who lives down the road (I’ve never actually talked to him or seen him up close so I wasn’t 100%) and his large, unleashed dog.