Woman wears bikini on family vacation after postpartum sister asks her not to; AITA?

Oldassrollerskater said:

NTA. “She and Adam are not feeling the best about her body.' Her husband is the AH. That dude said something about your body that made her feel shitty. I guarantee it.

Mother-Efficiency391 said:

NTA and she didn't 'just' have a baby if he's already a year old. I have 3 kids and I know it can take longer than that to get back to feeling comfortable in your own skin but this is a her problem not a you problem.

The fact that her husband has a problem with her new body is more telling than anything else though.

KittKatt7179 said: