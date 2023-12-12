Woman wears dress to friend's courthouse wedding, 'her mom kept shooting me nasty looks.' AITA?

"AITA for wearing a dress to my friend's courthouse wedding?"

My good friend Jill, and her now husband did a small courthouse wedding last Thursday, with just close family and friends for a total of around ~15 people. Leading up to the wedding of course I asked her about the dress code, to which she responded "Whatever you want! I don't really care.

Though I'd say along the lines of business casual." Jill wore a full-on white wedding dress with a veil, and her husband a tux.

The wedding took place around 6pm, so I decided I'd just wear whatever I'd wear to work that day since I was heading over right afterwards. It was a plum-colored work dress and black pumps. I'm not sure if we're allowed to post external links, but it should come up if you Google "Petite Square Neck Sheath Dress."