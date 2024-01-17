Woman who earns more money than husband refuses to share groceries with family. AITA?

They tend to eat and finish whatever is there in the house. For example, a packet of nuts which used to last me for several months will get finished in a matter of days. Most of the things are consumed by my brother in law.

My mother in law mostly serves these things to him in excess, which I can only guess is because she thinks that he doesn't have access to fancy things otherwise. I had mentioned this to my husband a couple of times that this kind of consumption pattern could be unhealthy but he always tells me that they have been doing it like this and they're alright till now.