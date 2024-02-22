Woman who works nights 'disrupts' MIL's sleep, 'I refuse to change the arrangement.' AITA?

For the days she was with us, Jane was staying in a guest room close to my reading room downstairs. I was on call, and I answered the phone through the night as usual. I had to leave the house at around 3 AM.

The next day when I came home, Jane was very annoyed with me and said she had heard me through the whole night, had heard me talk and pace around the room like a mad woman and heard me get my car. She said she almost did not sleep at all. Bella tried to calm her down but she was really upset and said Bella herself couldn't take being near me which is why she banished me downstairs for these call days.