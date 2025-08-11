Woman hogs WiFi router to avoid roommate's 'detox from screens.' AITA? 'She's being RIDICULOUS.'

So me (25f) and my roommate (29f) been living together for about a year now. At first it was fine but like the past couple months she been on this whole “screen detox” thing. Which whatever if she don't wanna use her phone thats her business. Problem is she keeps unplugging the wifi router in the living room. She says it's bad to have internet all the time and she sleeps better without it on.
She's kinda a hippie so this is less like a mental health crisis and more like crystal energy logic. She has sage bundles everywhere. Which fine whatever I can live with but this wifi thing is making me crazy.
The thing is I work from home and I actually NEED internet for my job. I told her a bunch of times she can't just shut it off cause I might be on calls or uploading stuff. She says I can just hotspot from my phone, but my phone plan is garbage and also why should I pay more when we both pay for the WiFi?
Last week I had enough because she unplugged it again in the middle of a meeting since she went for a nap. So I waited until she went to work and moved the router into my room and installed a lock. She came home and freaked out saying I was being controlling and selfish and that I am “forcing her” to have internet now.
I told her she can just not use it if she wants to detox. She said its not the same cause the “energy” is still in the house and now she feels trapped. As a compromise I even offered to buy her this thing. She could hang and block the wifi in her room with but she refused cause “it's not the same” Honestly I agree its not the same but both situations sound nuts to me at this point.
I can't just move out cause we signed a lease together and she says she's not leaving so Im stuck here for months. So now she's barely talking to me and telling our mutual friends I am toxic and don't respect her lifestyle. I think she's being ridiculous but maybe I went too far. AITA?
glowingmidnight said:
NTA but this is...bizarre. Maybe a compromise could be that you change the wifi password (and maybe the name) so she can't access it? She can have her detox and pretend your wifi is a neighbor's or smth.
AvailableBuilder4817 said:
Nta. Is there anyway you can contact the landlord/property manager to see if there is away out of the lease do to hostile roommate?
nfefx said:
NTA get as far away from this person as you can first opportunity.
Edcrfvh said:
NTA. Your roommate is none too bright. She can detox all she wants. She can lock up her electronics if she wants. What she can't do is jeopardize your job by denying you access to a shared resource.
mocktailqueen said:
NTA She's an idiot. Sorry you're stuck with her for the duration of the lease. Do not jeopardize your job for this lunatic.
Jerseygirl2468 said:
NTA you pay your share of the wifi, you should get to use it as needed, especially since you're working from home. Get her a tinfoil hat to sleep in.