Woman hogs WiFi router to avoid roommate's 'detox from screens.' AITA? 'She's being RIDICULOUS.'

"AITA for moving the WiFi router into my room after my roommate kept unplugging it to 'detox from screens?'"

So me (25f) and my roommate (29f) been living together for about a year now. At first it was fine but like the past couple months she been on this whole “screen detox” thing. Which whatever if she don't wanna use her phone thats her business. Problem is she keeps unplugging the wifi router in the living room. She says it's bad to have internet all the time and she sleeps better without it on.

She's kinda a hippie so this is less like a mental health crisis and more like crystal energy logic. She has sage bundles everywhere. Which fine whatever I can live with but this wifi thing is making me crazy.