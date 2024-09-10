Woman with mental health issues asks husband if he still loves her; he answers 'You ask some DIFFICULT QUESTIONS' UPDATED 7X

He is well known for his "psychological violence" towards me. He is very proud to be a bully and he openly says this to the children, because for him, "people deserve it". I just want to have some peace for the kids.

I have been saving the things he does to me in front of the kids or what he says behind my back (the kids tell me). Here are a few examples of my ex-husband's behavior:

• He often scolds me in front of the kids, minimizing my concerns and claiming that the biggest problem is my "alleged absurd, disproportionate, and harmful reaction" to situations, such as when our child ran into traffic.

• He says that criticizing me in front of the kids is necessary because of my "hypersensitive triggers" and believes he needs to defend them from my "reactions". I am not violent at all.