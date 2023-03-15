Woman is forced to leave service dog outside by 'friend', ends up in the hospital.

Nobody is using animals for attention or privilege in life. Most people that have service animals aren't doing it for the ability to bring their dog wherever they go. They genuinely need that animal's help, whether it's a seeing-eye dog, a dog that detects low blood sugar, or even a dog that can detect a seizure before it happens.
She writes:
I (24F) have epilepsy. I have a service dog (fully certified) who is trained to help me with my seizures. I have been diagnosed since childhood, and I have had my current dog Bailey for four years. She is the best girl around. (Before Bailey, I had a previous service dog we had to retire due to age… but having a service animal is not new for me). Her being a service dog, she is always with me.