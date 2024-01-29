Woman with 'significant income' insists that fiancé sign prenup with 'infidelity clause.' AITA?

"AITA for making my fiancé sign a prenuptial agreement?"

I have a significant income, and I expect it to grow more in the coming years. My investments will also mature, making me reasonably wealthy. I'm emphasizing this to highlight that in the event of a divorce, I have a lot to lose.

I've told my fiancé several times that I won't marry without some form of protection or guarantee for my financial future. At the time, he agreed, but now I think he just said what he needed to convince me to accept the marriage. He probably didn't think I was serious, but I certainly was.

I discussed this with my lawyer, and she drafted what I consider a very solid prenuptial agreement based on my concerns. She even suggested adding an infidelity clause, something I hadn't thought of but readily accepted.