Woman with violent sister tells mom 'never invite me to family vacations anymore.' AITA? UPDATED

TW: assault

I (29f) had a pretty big falling out with my sister (28f). When we were in university together, our parents would check in on her by asking me. She had this phase where she was partying and out all night. She accused me of being a snitch and was getting micro aggressive towards me as I told my parents the truth when asked if she was at home or not. Sometimes, I don't see her for a day or two. I told my parents to contact her directly instead as it was getting in the way of us living together in peace.