Woman withdraws 'wife privileges' until boyfriend proposes, 'he has to earn me.' AITA?

"AITAH for withdrawing ‘Wife Privileges’ from my Boyfriend until he proposes to me?"

My (29F) boyfriend (31M) have been together for 7 years now. I had voiced that I wanted to be engaged before the 4 year mark. He agreed at the time.

When we were half a year from reaching our 4th year anniversary, I had revisited the topic of marriage and told him I was expecting to get married. He was finishing up his master’s program at the time and said he wanted to get out of student debt again and get his finances in order. I bit my tongue and understood that we are partners and I can try to meet him halfway.

He earns good money and we already moved in together 2 years into our relationship, and did long distance when he was in his master’s program. My job is remote, so I moved into his hometown 3 hours away from the OG.