Bride accuses friend of 'ruining' bachelorette party with 'negativity;' AITA?

When you combine a bunch of friends, family members, childhood comrades and a bride with unlimited amounts of tequila shots and flamingo pool floats, there's bound to be a bit of reality TV-worthy drama...

So, when a conflicted 'bride squad' member decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she 'ruined' a party with her overprotective attitude, people were dying for the piping hot wedding-related tea.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for 'being negative' a bachelorette party?

I've never been to a bachelorette party before. I know the basic concept: drink a lot with lady friends. But I don't party much, so I have low physical stamina, get sick/tired easily, & am very safety-minded.

We all noticed BRIDE was on-and-off sulking during the last night. I don't drink hard with her much, but I've known her most of my life, & know she can sometimes be mercurial so I didn't take it too seriously.