Bride accuses friend of 'ruining' bachelorette party with 'negativity;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted 'bride squad' member decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she 'ruined' a party with her overprotective attitude, people were dying for the piping hot wedding-related tea.
I've never been to a bachelorette party before. I know the basic concept: drink a lot with lady friends. But I don't party much, so I have low physical stamina, get sick/tired easily, & am very safety-minded.
We all noticed BRIDE was on-and-off sulking during the last night. I don't drink hard with her much, but I've known her most of my life, & know she can sometimes be mercurial so I didn't take it too seriously.
Next day, she avoided everyone & spent it at the hotel, alone. I figured she was hungover & didn't read into it. Overall tho, it was truly an awesome time. I thought. Then I got home & got a text from BRIDE.
She said that, while I must have meant well, I ruined the weekend with my 'negativity.' I asked for examples, because I literally had no clue what I had done. She gave me a list:
I stayed at the hotel in the mornings with whoever was hungover. Interpreted as avoidant. I was sore. We all met up later.
At 12 am I asked GIRL A, who seemed to be not having fun, as well as GIRLS B + C (B was still hungover), if they were tired & either wanted to bring the party home or split it in half to recover.
They were all willing to be troopers though, so whatever. Idea shot down. BRIDE told me that GIRL A gossiped that I seemed really angry about all this & made it sound like I was being conspiratorial when I was just gauging interest
Soon after, GIRL D bought nonconsensual shots for everyone, including still-hungover/sick GIRL B, which I thought was insensitive to force upon her.
I voiced annoyance at this, in that B was still recovering (she seemed not into it but is too polite to take a stand over it)
& that type of liquor makes me ill/wish I had input on the type. But I shot it anyway & yep, I got kinda sick, but still stayed out with everyone for the sake of it. GIRL D later told BRIDE that I was very rude about the shots.
BRIDE was getting wasted fast, so I urged water consumption & slowing down a little. This was perceived as 'yelling' at her (we were in LOUD bars, the only way to communicate is yelling), 'fun-policing,' & patronizing.
I just didn't want her to waste a whole day of her weekend being sick in bed & I'm hurt that expressing concern was interpreted this way. BRIDE spent the last day sulking in bed anyway so I guess I should have let her get f'd up instead, it would have had the same end result.
Like 3 other instances where she interpreted me as being 'really mad' about something frivolous, but I was actually completely neutral, or confused/asking a clarifying or motive-based question.
As someone with social anxiety, who prefers to drink in quiet places, I was really patting myself on the back for socializing so well under these circumstances.
Now the whole experience is retroactively ruined by learning that not only did I wreck the BRIDE's fun, but also nearly every girl in the group was gossiping about me during the weekend. Feelin useless & sh$tty over here.
[deleted] said:
Sorry, but YTA. You criticized someone for buying free drinks along with their drink choice? If you don’t want it, then don’t take it. If the other girl didn’t want it, then she can say so herself. You didn’t need to be rude about it.
doemaarbier said:
I am going YTA. I think you might not realize how negative you are. The way you talk about the shots is what set me off. You sound very negative about it and about the way the girls were partying.
Also asking to cut off someone's bachelor party, even with good intent, is a no go. It's an important night for the bride and suggesting to cut it off is rude.
bloodinthefields said:
YTA. Believe me I've been there, the one person whose intentions were always wrongly interpreted and I was criticized for it. You are much more negative than you think you are.
It took a while to see it in myself but turns out people see it before you do. You might have meant well but it comes across as being a Debbie downer and party pooper.
pumpnectar9 said:
YTA. Yeah your intentions are good blah blah blah. Intentions get too much credit. Actual actions and results are so often underrated. You sound like a bummer. And before anyone gets on their high horse about ShE jUSt WaS beING SaFe! - Seems every girl that was ACTUALLY THERE found it to be far too intrusive and irritating. As do I. YTA.
mypeehole said:
YTA You are confused how you came off as judgmental and negative when this post itself screams of judgement and negativity. If you don't like partying hard and drinking, don't go to a bachelorette party where those are the main activities. And if you do go, which you shouldn't, keep your opinions to yourself. It's not your party.
juxtaposethose said:
YTA - it's not about you, it's about the bride. Sometimes we have to do things that aren't our favorite to support our friends.
EDIT: After some time, it seems like only the other folks with anxiety problems are on my side, lol. But I gotta learn to deal with non-anxious folk to get through life, right?
I think we both made mistakes, but I made more. She shouldn't have even invited me, she shoulda confronted me while things were happening so I could amend my behavior.
But I shouldn't have attended in the first place. FOMO aside, I was also worried that not attending was worse than attending and doing my best to deal, which turned out to be a bad move.
I didn't know the social rules, straight-up. I should have been more of a trooper and less of a busybody (both were things I didn't realize I was doing at all.) These are all things that are exacerbated by my anxiety/depression. Made an appointment for therapy fwiw. Gotta un-as*hole.
UPDATE: Uhhhhhhh I just learned that BRIDE entirely broke off her friendship from the Maid of Honor (friends for 5+ years) for the crime of implying the BRIDE was washing some dishes oddly, so adjust your Ahole status according to this new information.
She did it VIA EMAIL too. I'm still gonna get therapy but I think we're safely in BRIDEZILLA territory at this point.