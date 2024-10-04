Woman won't accommodate niece's allergy; sister says, 'You're COLD and SELFISH.' AITA?

nhysta7y6 writes:

NTA. As somebody with food allergies I can tell you that not everybody will do as much as you did. You went out of your way to make sure that she would have things she could eat.

At some point in her life your niece is going to have to deal with the fact that she can't eat the things that other people eat. The sooner that that's normalized for her the better off she'll be.

Also you should change your title because you absolutely did accommodate your niece.

cr3gh writes:

You did a GREAT job of accommodating your niece.