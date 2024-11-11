Every year, our family does a big Thanksgiving dinner, and we all typically bring a dish or two. My sister, who’s a lovely person in every other way, insists on cooking something homemade every time.
The issue? She’s… not a great cook. And I don’t mean just “not great”—I mean she has somehow managed to turn classic dishes into borderline inedible creations.
For context, last Thanksgiving, she showed up with her “special recipe” stuffing that was over-seasoned with random spices like cinnamon and cardamom. It was dry, and the flavors were confusing and totally off for stuffing.
Only one person took a small bite, and the rest went untouched. Another year, she brought a green bean casserole that had some kind of strange, chewy texture—she later admitted she used coconut milk and almond flour “to experiment.” No one wanted seconds of that, either.
This year, I’m hosting Thanksgiving. Since I’m responsible for putting it all together, I wanted to keep the menu consistent so that people could actually enjoy a cohesive meal.
I thought I’d avoid drama by asking her to bring non-food items instead—like wine, soda, or even some flowers. I explained to her (very kindly, I thought) that I just wanted to make things easy and streamlined, and I’d handle the main dishes. But she didn’t take it well.
She got offended and told me I was being “controlling” and “shutting her out” of the family gathering.
She then accused me of making her feel inadequate and said that Thanksgiving is about everyone contributing, not me deciding what’s “acceptable.”
I told her that everyone appreciates her effort, but that she could contribute in other ways and still be part of it. She doubled down and said she’s bringing her “famous” green bean casserole whether I like it or not.
Now, my mom and a couple of other family members have chimed in, saying I should just let her bring whatever she wants because “it’s Thanksgiving” and “it’s the thought that counts.” They’re acting like I’m committing some huge offense by wanting the food to be enjoyable for everyone and not have random experimental dishes that no one will eat.
But I feel like I’m just trying to keep the meal enjoyable and, frankly, edible. I don’t think it’s wrong to want guests to actually enjoy the food, especially since I’m putting in a lot of effort to host. Am I really being unreasonable here? AITA?
farmthouse writes:
YTA. It’s one dish that everybody knows is bad and won’t eat, why is it a big deal.
OOP: I get where you’re coming from, but it’s not just “one dish.” It’s every year, and every year she brings multiple dishes with strange combinations that no one eats. And it ends up feeling awkward because she keeps pushing people to try her food, and you’re stuck pretending it’s not that bad or trying to avoid it altogether.
It also feels like a waste of time, effort, and money, especially since it’s supposed to be a big family meal where we enjoy the food together.
I just want people to actually look forward to the meal, not feel obligated to pretend they’re enjoying her “experiments.” I didn’t think it’d be a big deal to ask her to bring something else—it’s not like I’m uninviting her! But maybe I could’ve handled it differently?
Choice-Second-5587: I'm just super curious what other things she's made. If you're willing to expand on a few more. I want to know how bad were talking here.
OOP: Oh, buckle up, because there’s a list. Here are some highlights from past family gatherings:
Thanksgiving 2019: She made a “spicy cranberry sauce” that had whole chunks of jalapeno in it. She insisted it was “elevating the flavor profile,” but it ended up making people’s mouths burn while eating turkey. We tried to pair it with other stuff on the plate, but it was a no-go.
Christmas 2020: She brought a “fusion mac and cheese” with wasabi and horseradish mixed in. Let’s just say it was a very unexpected flavor to experience in a traditionally creamy, comforting dish. There were some coughs and watery eyes at the table that night.
Easter 2021: She made a “carrot salad” that had shredded carrots, raisins, and… sardines. She claimed it was based on some “Mediterranean recipe,” but I’m pretty sure no Mediterranean grandma would approve.
4. Last Thanksgiving: This was the infamous “cinnamon cardamom stuffing.” She wanted it to be “warm and aromatic,” but it ended up tasting like a holiday candle. The texture was also super dry, and even though she noticed no one was touching it, she blamed it on us “not appreciating new flavors.”
5. Family BBQ this past summer: She did a “BBQ tofu” thing that had an odd vinegar-peanut butter sauce. I don’t know what cuisine inspired that, but it didn’t belong anywhere near a grill. People tried to be polite, but most of it ended up going home with her.
So, yeah… this isn’t just me being picky. She’s made some real “adventures” out of classic dishes, and I’m genuinely nervous for what she’s planning with this whole “Thanksgiving Trio Experience.”
Natural_War1261: Let her bring it. Maybe she's been practicing and it's good. If not, maybe she'll get the hint.
OOP: I see what you’re saying, but honestly, she’s been “practicing” for years, and it hasn’t improved. If anything, she’s getting more experimental and doubling down on weird flavors and substitutions. And I don’t think she’ll take the hint—she’s pretty proud of her cooking and genuinely seems to think we’re just “not appreciating” her creativity.
If I thought it would lead to her realizing it’s not working, I’d let it go. But instead, she just gets upset if people don’t eat it, and it becomes this whole thing. I’m just trying to keep things simple and enjoyable for everyone without the awkwardness. Maybe there’s a middle ground I’m missing?
Impressive-Arm2563: A soft YTA. Just let her bring what she wants. It’s not hurting you, you don’t have to eat it. It might even be fun to pretend it’s the best thing ever and throw some away when she isn’t looking, to make her feel good. It could be part of the traditional holiday experience.
OOP: I get that, and maybe I am overthinking it. It just feels like a small battle I’d rather not have every year, especially when I’m hosting and trying to make sure everyone genuinely enjoys the meal.
I mean, I can definitely go with the “smile and nod” approach for the sake of family peace, but it does feel a little exhausting to pretend every time. I guess I just don’t want to encourage her thinking that everyone actually loves it, especially when it’s clearly not working.
But you’re right—it’s just food, and maybe I should focus more on making her feel included than on the menu being perfect. I’ll try to keep this in mind and relax about it!
scoudrl writes:
NTA. Yeah -- I get OP asking her to bring wine or flowers. That's not unreasonable. It's silly that sister has refused to do that and is insisting on bringing green bean casserole. I don't really see how that's an issue, though. If no one eats it then no one eats it. In my family, no one would eat it.
So we would have turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, squash soup, and desserts. (Possibly some other vegetable, also - sauteed brussels sprouts or roasted broccoli or something.)
So if someone insisted on bringing green bean casserole, it wouldn't really affect me at all. I'd serve it along with everything else. When no one ate it, it would either go in the trash or back home with that person who insisted on bringing it.
fleek writes:
YTA So what if she’s not a great cook. I’m sure by now your entire family knows that she’s not a great cook. And so every year she brings a dish that she’s fancied up in an odd way. How does that harm you?
If people try it and they don’t like it then they won’t eat it and they won’t get seconds. The only person put out is her because she bought the ingredients and made the dish.
You’re making this some sort of a front to your aesthetic. When instead, you could make it a game and try to guess what thing she’s going to fiddle with this year.
swetman writes:
NTA. You’re not trying to be mean, you’re just trying to create a meal that everyone can enjoy without the guessing game of What mystery ingredient did she throw in this year? It sounds like you handled it pretty tactfully by suggesting she bring non food items there’s still a way for her to feel involved without risking another experimental disaster.
UPDATE: Alright, well, things have escalated fast. Thanks to everyone who offered advice—I tried to compromise, but it’s already turning into a whole thing, and Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away.
After our last conversation, my sister was being pretty cagey about what she planned to make, so I reached out to my mom, hoping she could help smooth things over. Instead, she got defensive, saying I’m “overthinking” and that it’s just one dish. I told her I wasn’t sure it was just one dish anymore, especially after hearing about my sister’s grocery haul (including canned oysters and edible glitter).
Then my mom let slip that my sister has been “hard at work” on some “creative menu” she’s planning as her “Thanksgiving surprise.” Apparently, she’s been telling the family group chat (which I wasn’t included in, by the way) that I’m being “controlling” and that she wants to “expand everyone’s palate” with something “truly unique.”
To top it off, my cousin sent me a screenshot from the group chat where my sister said she’s bringing not one but three dishes to Thanksgiving now. She’s calling them her “Thanksgiving Trio Experience,” complete with their own place settings and little menu cards she’s designing. I’m officially panicking because I have no idea what she’s planning to serve, and from what I’ve heard, it’s not remotely traditional.
At this point, half the family thinks I’m overreacting, while the other half is texting me with things like, “Is she really bringing glittered sweet potatoes?” I feel stuck—if I try to control it any more, I’m the bad guy, but if I don’t, Thanksgiving might turn into a tasting event for my sister’s avant-garde cooking.
So yeah, Thanksgiving is weeks away, and it’s already become a family spectacle. I don’t know whether to brace myself or just preemptively order pizza.
Letting her take the spotlight with her “Thanksgiving Trio Experience” while I sit back and sip on a glass of wine sounds like one way to make a memorable holiday—especially if everyone gets to see exactly what I was trying to save them from! It would be kind of poetic to just lean into the chaos and let her creations be the star of the show, for better or worse.
I have a feeling it would definitely be a Thanksgiving to remember, even if I’d have to brace myself for the family reactions! It’s like a mix of “malicious compliance” and “hands-off hosting,” and I kind of love the idea of just throwing in some edible arrangements, a ton of drinks, and calling it a day.
And yeah, if it all goes sideways, I’ll have plenty of “remember that one Thanksgiving” stories to pull out in the future! Thanks for the laugh and the wild suggestion—this might just be a holiday fantasy, but it’s definitely a fun one to think about!
inigos_left_hand: Honestly I think you should just let her do this. It can be a new family tradition. Your sister brings something weird and inedible. You all ignore it and poke fun at her terrible cooking later. Is this really something you want to create drama over?
OOP: You’re right—maybe I’ve been looking at this all wrong. Letting her bring her “unique” dishes could actually become a funny little tradition if we let it. I mean, every family has its quirks, and maybe this is just one of ours. Instead of stressing about it, I could just embrace it and let her dishes be part of the Thanksgiving lore that we joke about later.
It’s definitely not worth creating unnecessary drama over, and if we all just go with it, I bet it’ll be less awkward and maybe even entertaining in its own way. Thanks for the reminder to just roll with it and not take it so seriously!
jennybct: Ooh, please update us after Thanksgiving! I can't wait to hear about her culinary experiments!
OOP: Haha, don’t worry—I’ll definitely keep you all posted! I’m honestly half-curious and half-terrified to see what she ends up bringing. If past holidays are any indicator, we might be in for some very “creative” dishes, and I have a feeling the family reactions alone could make for quite the story.
So, stay tuned! If anything wild goes down, I’ll be back with all the juicy details after Thanksgiving. Fingers crossed for a low-drama meal… but let’s be real, I’m probably not that lucky!