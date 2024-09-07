Woman won't attend BF's brother's destination wedding; 'His fiancé disrespected my PREGNANCY!' AITA? UPDATED 8X

She started saying horrible things about my bf’s mom, and how she feels like everyone is ganging up on her and she has no one left, and all she cares about right now is making sure people will still go to the wedding...

In this moment, I was angry and I told her I wasn’t going to go to the wedding and it was up to my boyfriend if he wanted to go or not.

Tom immediately jumped in and tried to mediate the situation, saying drinking shouldn’t have been involved in this conversation…. like no shit And she agreed with Tom to have a real, SOBER talk at another time. But we have seen them twice since then, and she has been drunk both times.