Woman won't be intimate with partner unless he looks a certain way. AITA?

"AITA because I refuse to kiss my partner unless he's clean shaven?

My fiance sometimes falls behind on shaving his beard, which wouldn't be an issue if it didn't smell. I'm not kidding - the smell is terrible and has been so bad at times that I questioned him if he had stepped in dog shit, only to end a frantic sniff search by realising its his beard. Every. Time.

I have asked him to wash his face more thoroughly if he is going to keep his beard, and even bought him his own facial cleanser, but unless I physically come in and scrub his face myself it always smells like shit - literal fe&es.