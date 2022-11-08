Woman works 5 hours a week and demands 50% co-ownership in sister's company.

Never mix money and family. Sure, 'family businesses' are a thing, BUT you never hear the dark side of the unsuccessful ones. On a popular Reddit thread, one woman discovers why she shouldn't have mixed family and business.

AITA for not giving my sister 50% of my small business?

That's right in the middle of the pandemic.

I started a small business in July 2020, and about eight months in, I hired my older sister to do some administrative work for me. She had recently had a baby and was not planning on returning to work but still needed a little money.

Not too bad in terms of responsibilities.

She asked if there was anything she could do to help the business, and I said yes. Her responsibilities included answering some emails, organizing existing spreadsheets, and reaching out to other companies (which was her background, but none of the reaching out led anywhere).

That's a pretty easy schedule.