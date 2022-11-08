Woman works 5 hours a week and demands 50% co-ownership in sister's company.

Never mix money and family. Sure, 'family businesses' are a thing, BUT you never hear the dark side of the unsuccessful ones. On a popular Reddit thread, one woman discovers why she shouldn't have mixed family and business.
AITA for not giving my sister 50% of my small business?
I started a small business in July 2020, and about eight months in, I hired my older sister to do some administrative work for me. She had recently had a baby and was not planning on returning to work but still needed a little money.
She asked if there was anything she could do to help the business, and I said yes. Her responsibilities included answering some emails, organizing existing spreadsheets, and reaching out to other companies (which was her background, but none of the reaching out led anywhere).
She clocked in about 5-8 hours of weekly work, and I paid her $25/hour. I still created the product for the client, answered follow-up emails from the client, handled the financials, and ran the social media and website. About a year in, we decided to do a “rebrand.”