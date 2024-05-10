Woman worried that husband's questionable parenting stems from his PTSD. AITA? UPDATED

he should likely seek some sort of professional help to work through the trauma he experienced that is still affecting him. He shouldn't be projecting onto your son if he is mentally well, but if he is projecting, it's a sign he might need further help.

And now, OP's update, 3 weeks later:

I wasn’t sure if I was going to update but a lot of you were concerned for my son so I thought I’d give you all some piece of mind. Besides, making that post helped me a lot.

I ultimately decided to apologize to my husband. Not for defending Jordan but for bringing up his past in a very insensitive manner. I did tell him that we needed to have a serious conversation when he got home though.