Woman asks if it would be wrong to announce pregnancy at cousin's wedding.

Reddit user u/puppy_puppy_love recently found out she was pregnant but she doesn't want to ruin her cousin's wedding by letting her family know she's expecting. She suspects they will notice that she's not heavily intoxicated at the reception and correctly guess she's with child and it will steal the spotlight from the bride.
She writes:
My boyfriend (34m) and I (31f) have been dating for 12 years and just decided to start trying for a baby. We have not announced that were trying for a baby because it will result in our families lecturing us about getting married and having a wedding. We do not want a wedding and marriage isn't important to us.
We have a family wedding to attend this weekend, therefore I took a pregnancy test, just to double-check before a weekend of heavy drinking. Well, it was positive and we are so excited. I do not want to announce that I am pregnant until we go to the doctor or after 12 weeks.