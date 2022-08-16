Woman asks if it would be wrong to announce pregnancy at cousin's wedding.

Everyone knows you should never pull focus from the bride on her wedding day. So wearing white, getting engaged, or announcing you are pregnant during any part of the wedding will make you a major a-hole.

Reddit user u/puppy_puppy_love recently found out she was pregnant but she doesn't want to ruin her cousin's wedding by letting her family know she's expecting. She suspects they will notice that she's not heavily intoxicated at the reception and correctly guess she's with child and it will steal the spotlight from the bride.

Now, this mom-to-be is asking the internet, "WIBTA (Would I Be The A**hole) If I Attend A Wedding And My Pregnancy Is Announced Because I Will Not Be Drinking?"

She writes:

My boyfriend (34m) and I (31f) have been dating for 12 years and just decided to start trying for a baby. We have not announced that were trying for a baby because it will result in our families lecturing us about getting married and having a wedding. We do not want a wedding and marriage isn't important to us.