Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to follow 'no phones' rule at wedding.

Would you surrender your phone to attend your friend's wedding? What if you were worried about a member of your family?

Reddit user u/FineLobster6036 initially agreed to go along with her friend's "no phone" rule at her wedding, but then her dog got critically ill and she wanted to be able to check on her sick pet. The bride was enraged she broke the rule.

Now, this wedding guest is asking, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for refusing to follow the no phones rule at a wedding?"

She writes:

One of my best friends (28F) just got married. When she invited us, she did tell us that she wanted the entire wedding (ceremony and reception) to be as phone-free as possible, so we would have to leave our devices with someone and just enjoy the event. We (as in, the whole friend group) agreed.