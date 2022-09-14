Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to follow 'no phones' rule at wedding.

Reddit user u/FineLobster6036 initially agreed to go along with her friend's "no phone" rule at her wedding, but then her dog got critically ill and she wanted to be able to check on her sick pet. The bride was enraged she broke the rule.
She writes:
One of my best friends (28F) just got married. When she invited us, she did tell us that she wanted the entire wedding (ceremony and reception) to be as phone-free as possible, so we would have to leave our devices with someone and just enjoy the event. We (as in, the whole friend group) agreed.
The day before the wedding, though, my dog ended up feeling badly and we had to rush him to the emergency vet. I think he might've been poisoned, but the vet's not sure yet.