Woman asks if she was wrong to freak out about male coworker buying her period pads.

Reddit user Agreeable-Camel70 thinks her male coworker crossed the line by giving her unsolicited feminine hygiene products. Is he sweet or psychotic? You be the judge.
She writes:
I will keep it short. I work as a waitress in a restaurant with a bunch of other people including the co-worker I'm talking about (Let's call him Josh) Now, Josh is a very sweet guy, not going to lie, but I'm not sure that what he did was right even if he considered it sweet or maybe I'm just overreacting? I don't know.
What happened is when my shift was over, he called me to meet him before I get off and left, he told me that he knows that my period is very soon, and I don't have a boyfriend anymore and I don't get paid enough so he brought me pads, chocolate, and mac & cheese.