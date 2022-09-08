Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she was wrong to freak out about male coworker buying her period pads.

Missy Baker
Sep 8, 2022 | 10:19 PM
When you give a coworker a gift it's usually like a Starbucks gift card or an extra stale donut from the breakroom. Anything more personal is just a little bit creepy.

Reddit user Agreeable-Camel70 thinks her male coworker crossed the line by giving her unsolicited feminine hygiene products. Is he sweet or psychotic? You be the judge.

This woman is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for freaking out when my male coworker brought me pads for my period?"

She writes:

I will keep it short. I work as a waitress in a restaurant with a bunch of other people including the co-worker I'm talking about (Let's call him Josh) Now, Josh is a very sweet guy, not going to lie, but I'm not sure that what he did was right even if he considered it sweet or maybe I'm just overreacting? I don't know.

What happened is when my shift was over, he called me to meet him before I get off and left, he told me that he knows that my period is very soon, and I don't have a boyfriend anymore and I don't get paid enough so he brought me pads, chocolate, and mac & cheese.

