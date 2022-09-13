Woman asks if she was wrong for 'upstaging' sister at wedding.

Reddit user u/turkish_queen got booted from her sister's wedding after showing up in a silvery formal gown. Apparently, it was way too close to white for the bride's taste and she felt majorly threatened.
She writes:
Okay so despite having some spats recently I (26F) was recently invited to attend my sister's (31F) wedding. Now I'm not part of the bridal party or anything, I honestly don't think I'd want to be but just going as a guest.
The rules my sister laid out were that it can't be white and it has to be a more formal type of dress, which I didn't mind and agreed to the rules. I had the perfect dress in mind which was one I wore to a friend's wedding about a year ago which I had still held onto.