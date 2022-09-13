Woman asks if she was wrong for 'upstaging' sister at wedding.

Upstaging the bride is a big no-no at weddings. It's not uncommon for brides to request no one wear white or any color from the wedding party.

Reddit user u/turkish_queen got booted from her sister's wedding after showing up in a silvery formal gown. Apparently, it was way too close to white for the bride's taste and she felt majorly threatened.

Now, this sister-of-the-bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for 'trying to upstage' my sister at her wedding?"

She writes:

Okay so despite having some spats recently I (26F) was recently invited to attend my sister's (31F) wedding. Now I'm not part of the bridal party or anything, I honestly don't think I'd want to be but just going as a guest.