Woman yells at 'nosy' friend, 'she just wouldn't take no for an answer.' AITA? 'Last night was my last straw.'

"AITA for yelling at my friend when she took her nosiness regarding my girlfriend's personal business too far?"

I'm pissed over this so please tell me if this makes no sense. I, (22F) have been with my incredible girlfriend, Layne (22F) for just over a year now. I introduced her to all my friends about four months in and since then she's been hanging out with us (seven including me) regularly.

So, I have a friend, Freya (23F), who is kind of nosy. For a couple weeks, Layne has been out of town (before anyone asks, she didn't want me to come. I offered but she said she just needed to do this alone) for family issues I won't spill here, and Freya has been nagging me like crazy about it. Me and my friends all go to the same university, and we hang out pretty much everyday, so I can't avoid her.