Woman's accomplishments are overlooked to save her siblings' feelings, 'she barely looked at me. 'AITA?

It's now 2023, and for the last few years, I've been working a decent job, but it's not related to the field I graduated in or anything I'm passionate about. I've been interviewing for a position I'm very excited for over the last few weeks, and just received word yesterday that I got the job.

My husband took me out to dinner and we celebrated together. I called my mom to tell her the news, and she was happy. But she was quick to remind me that my brother has been out of work for nearly a year, and has been struggling to find work to support his wife and their young daughter.