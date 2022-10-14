Woman's fiancé says she has to return Halloween costume because it's 'too revealing'.

Dressing up for Halloween is fun! It's the one time of year when people can dress however they want under the guise of it being a 'costume' (unless it's racist of course). On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman finds out her fiancé is not cool with her Halloween costume choice.

Baggy T-shirts are in style right now.

I (23F) have been in a rather healthy relationship for the past four years with my fiancé (25M). So surface-level things like appearance have never been a problem until now. I have a problem with my self-image, and I never dress to show skin. Baggy T-shirts and sweatpants are my go-to.

Therapy is magic.