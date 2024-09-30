Woman's husband files for divorce, plans to have full custody of the kids, 'he told me he's gay.' AITA?

"AITA for being upset that my husband of 8 years came out as gay, wants a divorce, and is trying to take everything, including our kids?"

I (33F) have been married to my husband (34M) for 8 years, and we have two beautiful children together (6F and 4M). Up until recently, I thought we had a good marriage. We’ve had our ups and downs, but nothing that ever made me think he was unhappy or that our relationship was falling apart.

A few months ago, my husband sat me down and told me that he’s gay and has only recently realized it. He said he needs to live his truth and wants a divorce. I was blindsided. I never saw this coming, and I feel like my entire world has been flipped upside down. I understand that this is a big moment for him, and I want to be supportive, but I’m also hurt, angry, and heartbroken.