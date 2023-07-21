Woman asks if it's weird that husband lives with their tenant (22F) during separation.

I was uncomfortable about his living arrangement with this woman from the moment I found out about it, mainly because we agreed that WE ARE NOT taking a break in the sense of seeing others, and we are still married and NOT going through a separation, but just trying to give each other, mainly him, space.

She has become very hostile towards me, which is strange because she's supposedly only his friend and tenant. For example, I went to visit him with our son, and the whole time she was sitting near him and staring at me with hatred. When I asked if he and I could talk privately, she said, 'No, this is our place,' of course, this made everything awkward, so I just left shortly after that.