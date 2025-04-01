Woman's rich husband and MIL bully her into being a stay-at-home mom, 'I paid for our house.' AITA?

I guess he ran to his mom because I got a message the next morning saying I am putting the family in financial crisis if I don't be a SAHM for at least the next couple months. AITA to telling them no I will not be forced into being a SAHM?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

FIRE_flying said:

NTA. You need to look after yourself and your child. Your husband is trying to control you. Please be careful in how you handle your situation. Can you reach out to your family for help, and to get some sleep?

StrangledInMoonlight said: