Woman's sister invites boyfriend she's met twice to live with them, 'I'm in the Twilight Zone.' AITA?

I hate living with roommates, I can't move out easily, and she does not actually know this person. During our fight today she said that the reason she said yes is because she doesn't want him to go back to the place where he was addicted to substances, which is not a ringing endorsement. She says it's her house so she gets to decide, but my point is, I have been paying the mortgage and bills for months.

I think I should at least get a say in the matter. It is her house, and she has helped me a lot, but I think it's basic respect to care about what I have to say about it. We had a really awful fight, and I shouted that I would move out and not pay the mortgage for this upcoming month.