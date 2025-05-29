'The women at my job made a list of the hottest guys and left me off of it.' UPDATED 3X

She said that everyone, especially the women at the store “like me for far more valuable things than simply how I look”, and that if it were a list of nicest guys in the store, I’d be #1. I couldn’t help but feel like this was damage control and being friend zoned all in one motion. I said thank you, but I’m past it and I don’t want anyone’s pity and I went about my day.

Of course, I did end up getting that pity with a lot of the guys coming over to talk to me, and some of the girls as well. I got so fed up I went to the manager and asked to go home early, she agreed because she kinda knew what was going on. This was all about five days ago and since then everyone at the store has been trying to get me to talk, but I haven’t gone back. I don’t want pity and I don’t want sympathy.