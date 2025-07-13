Man chooses same-sex couple over devastated sister to adopt his baby after 'baby mama' disappears. AITA?

"AITA? I won't allow sister to adopt newborn."

I (22M) have been harassed by my parents and sister (37F) for the past 4 days now. My ex (22F) had a baby about a week ago. Failed birth control on both of us. She kept telling me that she wanted this baby despite knowing I would only financially provide.

We discussed abortion and adoption, I didn't force her to either option. Now that the baby is here and in NICU, my ex nowhere to be found. Ignored all my calls/texts. Nothing has been posted on her socials. Her parents can't even get in touch. One of the nurses handed me the car seat from my ex's car.