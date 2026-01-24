'AITA for telling my partner I won’t attend his family events anymore unless he stands up for me?'

On the drive home, I told him that hurt and asked why he didn’t say anything. He said he didn’t want to make things awkward and that “they’re just like that.” I told him I’m not asking him to start fights I’m asking him not to let me be the punchline.

He said I’m being overly sensitive and trying to make him choose between me and his family.

That’s when I said something that shocked him:



I told him I won’t attend any more family gatherings unless he’s willing to set boundaries when they cross a line. Now he says I’m forcing an ultimatum, isolating him, and creating a problem where there doesn’t need to be one. He insists I should just ignore the comments like he does.